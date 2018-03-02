Savannah Alderman cleared of criminal wrongdoing in gun buy-back program

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — No criminal wrongdoing–that’s the word from Chatham County District Attorney Meg Heap after investigation by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation into Alderman Van Johnson’s gun buy-back program.

The Chatham County Manager Lee Smith requested the investigation back in August. On Thursday night, the Alderman spoke with News3 saying he’s glad the record has been set straight.

“I’m a man of faith, and so they say, you stand on what’s right and I’ve done that and fortunately the GBI and the DA saw it my way and I can get back to the work of really going out there and making sure our young people are not killing each other in the street.”

Since the program started back in 2016, it has given thousands of dollars in exchange for guns.