Ridgeland Fire Department gearing up for ‘Fill the Boot’

RIDGELAND, S.C. (WSAV) — A local fire department is getting ready for Fill the Boot, an annual fundraising campaign to help those with muscular dystrophy, ALS and other muscle-debilitating diseases.

Firefighters from the Ridgeland Fire Department will hit the streets on March 9, 10 and 11 with boots in hand collecting donations for the Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA).

You may see them hanging out on Green and Main streets or at retail stores throughout Ridgeland.

“The dedication of these firefighters to MDA’s mission is unwavering, spending countless hours with Fill the Boot to raise money to care for the kids and adults in our area,” said Director of Business Development Megan Relford in a press release. “We know that their devotion to our families will make this year’s drive a success.”

Funds raised through Ridgeland’s Fill the Boot events will help families who inspire everyday Americans to help kids and adults with muscle-debilitating diseases live longer and grow stronger.

Learn how you can fund cures, find care and champion the cause at mda.org.