Rex Faces Islands Star Kalen Deloach In 40 Yard Dash

Savannah, GA – March 2nd marks the start of the NFL Combine where NFL scouts get an up close and personal look at the top college football prospects. The players are put through a variety of drills to evaluate their skills, but one of the most popular events is the 40 yard dash. NFL Network’s Rich Eisen steps down from broadcasting and also runs the 40 yard dash. The run helps raise funds for the St. Jude’s Research Hospital. This year WSAV Weekend Sports Anchor Rex Castillo got a little help from Islands football star Kalen Deloach in his run.

