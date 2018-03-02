RBC Heritage Field Adds 4 Past Champions

Story Courtesy RBC Heritage

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, SC — Four past champions, who are also members of Team RBC, have committed to the 50th annual RBC Heritage. South Carolina’s annual PGA TOUR event is being held April 9-15, 2018 over the famed Harbour Town Golf Links on Hilton Head Island, S.C.

Team RBC Ambassadors and past champions Jim Furyk, Matt Kuchar, Graeme McDowell and Brandt Snedeker will all be competing for a chance to win one more plaid jacket.

Two-time champion Furyk will serve as the United States Ryder Cup Team Captain for the 42nd Ryder Cup, which will be played September 28-30, 2018 at Le Golf National in Guyancourt, France. He was also an assistant captain on the winning 2017 Presidents Cup team. He was forced to sit out in 2016 due to an injury after winning the 2015 RBC Heritage, making him the first champion unable to defend his title. The University of Arizona grad has won 17 PGA TOUR titles and was 2010 Player of the Year and FedExCup Champion. He will be making his 18th start at Harbour Town.

Kuchar won the 2014 RBC Heritage in dramatic style, holing a bunker shot for birdie on the 18th hole to earn a final day 64 and a one-stroke victory. It was his seventh PGA TOUR win and helped earn him a spot on his third U.S. Ryder Cup team. He was also a member of the winning 2017 Presidents Cup team. The Sea Island, Georgia resident has competed in the RBC Heritage 14 times since turning pro in 2000. He finished T11 at the 2017 tournament.

McDowell earned his second win on the PGA TOUR at the 2013 RBC Heritage. The Team RBC Ambassador defeated Webb Simpson at Harbour Town in a sudden-death playoff. In 2016, he carded his third win, also in a sudden-death playoff, at the OHL Classic at Mayakoba. He also has eight wins on the European TOUR and will be making his ninth start at Harbour Town.

Snedeker earned his eighth win on the PGA TOUR at the 2016 Farmers Insurance Open. After winning the 2011 Heritage, Snedeker won twice in 2012, first at the Farmers Insurance Open and then at THE TOUR Championship. Those wins helped him earn the 2012 FedExCup title. He will be making his 13th start at Harbour Town Golf Links.