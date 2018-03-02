Police seek prowler accused of entering homes at night in Paradise Park, Windsor Forest

SAVANNAH, Ga – Savannah Police Department detectives are asking for the public’s assistance identifying a subject wanted for questioning regarding entering homes in the Paradise Park and Windsor Forest neighborhoods.

Over the past week, a black male subject has been reported as entering residences through windows during the evening hours. In two of these incidents, the subject woke up the residents. The subject’s motive for entering the residences is still being investigated.

Residents are asked to ensure their windows are secured and to report any and all suspicious activity to police.

Anyone with information on the identity of this subject is asked to contact police. A confidential tip line is open directly to investigators at (912) 525-3124.

Anyone who wishes to provide information anonymously can call CrimeStoppers at (912) 234-2020. CrimeStoppers tipsters may qualify for a cash reward.