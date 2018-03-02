Photo Gallery: Local schools celebrate Read Across America Day

Kim Gusby Coastal Sunrise anchor

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The National Education Association’s Read Across America is an annual reading motivation and awareness program that calls for every child in every community to celebrate reading on March 2, the birthday of beloved children’s author Dr. Seuss.

Several local school celebrated the event including Haven Academy.

Read Across America Day

