Pastor, head of city’s ‘End Gun Violence Program’ faces DUI charge

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A prominent local pastor is out on bond after being arrested overnight.

Reverend George Lee faces charges of driving under the influence and failure to yield to a pedestrian in a crosswalk.

Lee is the pastor of “The Mighty Fortress,” St. John Baptist Church and is the head of the City of Savannah’s ‘End Gun Violence Program.’

According to the Chatham County District Attorney’s office, Rev. Lee has been placed on administrative leave from his position with the program until the case is resolved.

The office has submitted a letter of recusal asking the Attorney General to appoint another District Attorney to the case, as is standard practice.

This story is developing. News 3 will continue to bring you further updates.