Our Hometown: Equinox Orchestra hosts free concert, donation drive for homeless

Here’s a way you can enjoy some great music while helping out people in need in our community.

The Fabulous Equinox Orchestra’s “ENTERTAIN ~ CONNECT ~ SERVE” mission is teaming up with People Helping People ministries this weekend.

Join them tomorrow for a FREE concert in City Market– in front of the Johnny Mercer statue.

The band is using the show as a collection drive for Savannah’s homeless population.

Donations of clothes, shoes, socks, toiletries, and camping items are requested.

Bring a chair, bring your dancing shoes, bring a charitable gift– and celebrate with wonderful entertainment!