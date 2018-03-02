“Operation Prom Dress” gives girls a chance to be a princess for a night

A local business is trying to make prom night special for local students.

Lines of sparkling dresses, shoes and jewelry. It’s not what you are used to seeing at Veteran owned and operated Nine Line Apparel.

But these sequined gowns and high heels are for a good cause.

“Operation Prom Dress” started collecting donated dresses, shoes and accessories from our area -and even getting shipments from around the nation.

The goal is to make every teen look like a princess at their big dance.

“Not every teenage girl can afford to go out and buy the dress the shoes and the accessories to go to Prom and have that wonderful memory, that magical evening,” said Randi Hempel of Nine Line Apparel. “and its really a stressful point in time for a family or a teenage girl wanting to go to prom but not being able to afford it.”

If you would like to take a look and take home a prom dress of your very own.. just go to Nine Line Apparel at 450 Fort Argyle road Saturday from Noon-5pm.

You can pick out the shoes, jewelry, everything you need for a great night.

All you need is a valid high school Junior or Senior id.