Need to know: Savannah city leaders, police preparing public for St. Patrick’s Day

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — We’re just 15 days away from the biggest celebration in Savannah.

Tens of thousands of people will converge on the city for this year’s St. Patrick’s Day festivities.

From the parade to the massive crowds — city leaders and WSAV want to make sure you’re prepared.

Savannah Police say to expect a heightened level of security for this year’s two-day event. They will also be cracking down on underage drinking.

When it comes to travel, leaders encourage people to use General McIntosh Blvd when coming into or exiting the festival area.

Chatham Area Transit will also be available for free on that Friday and Saturday.

“This is a big city undertaking. This is an all hands on deck operation for us,” says Eddie Grant with the City of Savannah.

For everything you need to know about St. Patrick’s Day events, go to www.savannahstpats.com.