SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Meet this week’s Perfect Pets up for adoption at the Humane Society for Greater Savannah on Sallie Mood Drive.

AIMEE

Meet Aimee! She’s 100 pounds of love rolled into a 55 pound pup!

She’s super sweet and is all about being around people. she’s also house trained, loves massages and is looking for a friend to spend quality cuddle time with. She does prefer a home with only adults as kids make her a little nervous.

Aimee is a little shy at first, but once you get her out of her shell, she’s sure to be your best friend!

LUG

Looking for a big love bug to share a good book with? Why not adopt Lug? He’s a sweet 4-year-old kitty with a calm personality. His only stipulation? He gets as many pets as you can muster between each page turn.

PRINCESS LEIA

Meet Princess Leia! This general of a 12-year-old hound mix won’t let any sith lord stand between her and the humans she loves. And while she is adventurous, Princess Leia hates being left ‘solo.’ Are you the scruffy-looking nerf herder she needs in her life?