Lowcountry to get area’s first Family Justice Center aiding victims

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WSAV) — The 14th Circuit Solicitor’s Office is set to open the area’s first Family Justice Center to help victims.

They have been looking for a new building for a while, and finally settled on a place off of Highway 170 in Okatie.

South Carolina ranks 5th in the US for the number of women killed by men, 13th for rape and in the bottom 10 for child well-being.

“We’re not doing great as a state in addressing these problems,” said Shauw Chin Capps, CEO of Hopeful Horizons, a children’s advocacy, domestic violence and rape crisis center.

In the Lowcountry, Solicitor Duffie Stone says, “Of all of our victim cases, we handle, probably 30-40 percent of them are domestic violence victims.”

It’s a not an easy process for anyone, but for children, it’s even more traumatic.

“We don’t have any examination room with pediatrics SANEs available in this circuit. So they’re driven to Charleston, they’re then brought back, and then scheduled for a forensic interview,” Stone said.

The average delay for that interview is 10 days. So the Solicitor’s found a new home, dedicating the entire first floor to helping those victims.

“There are over 100 Family Justice Centers in the country, there are none in South Carolina, not with the model of having a prosecutor’s office, a victim services center, a child advocacy center, all in one location,” he said.

The center will allow children to get an exam and walk across the hall for the interview. There’s also a space for victim services like Hopeful Horizons.

“If we’re able, both government agencies and non-government agencies, to work to together to create a much better process for victims, then victims are gonna see that ‘OK, this is a system that is victim friendly, they’re not going to treat me badly, they’re gonna know what to do,’” Capps said.

Ultimately, she says, more victims may come forward.

“We know that the tighter we can collaborate, multi-organizations collaborating, the better off we’re gonna be as a community,” she said.

The Solicitor’s Office is able to fund the special victims unit with a state grant and the space by renting out other buildings on the property.

The center is also secure — no defendants are allowed in.