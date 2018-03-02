Largest slave auction in South known as ‘The Weeping Time’ remembered in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — It happened in Savannah beginning 158 years ago today. What is believed to be the largest slave auction held in the United States began on March 2, 1857. Historians say 436 men women and children were sold and that there were so many slaves being auctioned off that the sale took two days (March 2 and March 3 in 1857) to accomplish.

Local organizers are marking that event today at a spot in west Savannah. A marker sits near a bus stop that remembers what is referred to as “The Weeping Time.”

It’s said that the weather was bright and sunny before the auction began, but when the sales started, it began to rain–and the rain never stopped until the auction ended the next day.

A group of school children from Otis Brock Elementary School marched to the spot Friday. The students along with adults will commemorate the sale. Part of the ceremony includes holding up black umbrellas as a symbol of the rain from those days more than 150 years ago and as a symbol of the “dark time” of slavery.

Savannah Mayor Eddie Deloach and former Mayor Otis Johnson also marched with the children to the marker.