LaGrange police dog passes away after short battle with cancer

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WSAV) — After a short battle with lymphoma, beloved K9 officer Rik has passed away.

Rik recently retired to spend more time with his handler, Sgt. Clayton Bryant, and focus on treatment.

The City of LaGrange recently vowed to pay for any treatments Rik needed to help in his battle with lymphoma.

The 9-year-old Belgian Malinois served with the LaGrange Police Department for six years.

Rik and Sgt. Bryant worked together for four years.

