Jenkins HS holds blood drive in honor of Toraya Jai Garvin

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The H.V. Jenkins Peer Mediation Team is holding a blood drive in memory of Toraya Jai Garvin, a student who lost her battle with Leukemia in 2016.

Friends described Toraya as a positive role model who inspired others through her community service and duties as a Peer Mediator. Garvin’s loved ones told News 3 that they hope to raise awareness of childhood cancer and save a life along the way.

The event takes place on March 2 from 8 a.m.-2 p.m. at Jenkins High School’s auditorium, 1800 East Derenne Ave. Visitors must schedule an appointments at RedCrossBlood.org and use sponsor code: Toraya. All campus visitors must also sign-in at the main office upon arrival.

For more information, email Gini.Ennis@sccpss.com.