Houlihan Bridge to reopen next week

PORT WENTWORTH, Ga. (WSAV) — Houlihan Bridge on Highway 25 is set to reopen next week, weather permitting.

According to the Georgia Department of Transportation, if all goes to schedule, the bridge will be open to traffic on Monday, March 5.

It’s been closed this week for emergency repairs.

The detour is still in place until things get back to normal:

Traffic traveling east of the bridge on South Carolina Route 170 may use U.S. 17 northbound to I-95 southbound to Georgia Route 21 (Exit 109) southbound to Georgia Route 30 to Georgia Route 25.

Traffic west of the bridge on Georgia Route 25 north may use Georgia Route 30/Bonnybridge Road west to Georgia Route 21/Augusta Road north to I-95 north to US 17 south.

The bridge remains open to maritime traffic.