GBI investigates death of Georgia Southern student

By Published:

STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) — Authorities are investigating the death of a student at Georgia Southern University.

Bradley Frietas was found dead inside Freedom’s Landing Apartments, a student housing center, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI).

The 22-year-old from Atlanta was a junior at Georgia Southern University (GSU).

GBI was called to the scene Thursday, shortly after 9:00 p.m. to help with a welfare check at the request of the GSU Police Department.

EMS and the Bulloch County Coroner’s Office were dispatched to the scene and Frietas was pronounced dead.

GBI is investigating to determine the cause and manner of Frietas’ death. An autopsy will be performed at the GBI Crime Lab in Savannah.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact the GBI at 912-871-1121 or GSU police at 912-681-5234.

