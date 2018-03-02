Effingham sheriff to petition for additional school days after threats

Related Coverage Effingham County authorities arrest 18-year-old for terroristic threats

SPRINGFIELD, Ga. (WSAV) — In the wake of numerous school threats, the Effingham County sheriff is petitioning for additional days to be added to the school year.

Between Thursday and Friday, the Effingham County Sheriff’s Office (ECSO) has arrested two juveniles and are actively investigating numerous threats to area schools.

Two threats on Thursday, March 1 at South Effingham High School and South Effingham Middle School were found unsubstantiated.

But the trend continued into Friday.

“After the lockdown and investigation at South Effingham High School yesterday the copycats are in full force today,” stated a press release from ECSO on March 2.

A juvenile was arrested Friday in connection with a threat at South Effingham High School. Another juvenile was arrested on the bus for a threat at Ebenezer Middle.

Threats to Effingham County High School, South Effingham Middle School and Effingham Career Academy on Friday have been found unsubstantiated.

According to the Effingham County Sheriff’s Office, investigators are actively and diligently working to identify those making the threats.

“When they are identified they will be arrested and charged,” ECSO said.

Sheriff McDuffie will petition the school board to add a day at the end of the school year for every day disrupted by these threats.

This story is developing. News 3 will continue to bring you further updates.