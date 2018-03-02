City announces parking pre-sale for St. Patrick’s Day

SAVANNAH, Ga. — The City of Savannah is offering pre-sale parking spaces at the following City parking lots and garages for the St. Patrick’s Day Festival:

Parking spaces will be available Friday, March 16, Saturday, March 17 and Sunday, March 18 at the Visitors Center Parking Lot located at 301 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. There are 281 parking spaces available to be purchased. The cost of the parking space will be $20 for Friday and Saturday; $10 for Sunday.

Mobility & Parking Services is offering pre-sale parking spaces for Saturday, March 17 ONLY at the following locations. The cost of the parking space will be $20:

Bryan Street Garage – located at 100 East Bryan Street. There are 100 spaces available to be purchased. Due to the parade route, vehicles parking in the garage will not be allowed to exit until after the parade ends.

Liberty Street Garage – located at 301 West Liberty Street. There are 100 spaces available to be purchased.

Robinson Garage – located at 132 Montgomery Street. There are 100 spaces available to be purchased.

State Street Garage – located at 100 East State Street. There are 100 spaces available to be purchased. Due to the parade route, vehicles parking in the garage will not be allowed to exit until after the parade ends .

Whitaker Street Garage – located at 7 Whitaker Street. There are 100 spaces available to be purchased. Expect possible delays coming out of the garage .

Curtis V. Cooper Parking Lot – located at 122 Barr Street (between East President and East Broughton Street). Directly behind the Curtis V. Cooper Primary Health Care Center. There are 75 parking spaces available to be purchased.

Henry Street Parking Lot – located on the west corner of Henry and Whitaker Street. There are 24 parking spaces available to be purchased.

There are 17 available spaces for motor homes at the Visitor’s Center Parking Lot located at 301 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. The cost of the parking space will be $20 for Friday and Saturday; $10 for Sunday.

To inquire about purchasing a space at the above listed locations contact the Bryan Street Parking Garage at 912-651-6477 or 912-651-6470.