Chatham County Youth Commission to travel north for legislative tour

SAVANNAH, Ga. – The Chatham County Youth Commission kicks off their annual legislative tour on March 4. They will travel to Washington, DC to visit the Mount Vernon, the home of the nation’s First President, George Washington and various other Smithsonian Museums on March 4. The next day, they will visit Philadelphia to visit Constitution Hall, the Liberty Bell and Franklin Financial Field, the home of the 2018 Super bowl Champions, Philadelphia Eagles before heading to New York to tour Madison Square Garden, the New York City Transit Museum and taking in a Broadway show before returning back to Savannah.

The Chatham County Youth Commission is a nationally known and recognized governmental youth leadership program. Founded 26 years ago by Dr. Priscilla D. Thomas and directed by Van R. Johnson, II, this program has been replicated in many other counties across Georgia and out of state.