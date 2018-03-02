CAT announces St. Patrick’s Day shuttle schedule, fares

By Published:
Chatham Area Transit (CAT)
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Chatham Area Transit will provide St. Patrick’s Day Shuttle Service on March 17.
 The Daytime Parade Shuttle will operate from 7 a.m.-4 p.m. with service to and from the following locations. Passengers will pay $5 roundtrip fare to ride:
  • From the Westside Shopping Center on U.S. 80 in Garden City to the Intermodal Transit Center on Oglethorpe Ave.
  • From the Island Towne Centre on U.S. 80 on Whitemarsh Island to the intersection of Price and Oglethorpe Ave.
  • From the Savannah Mall to the Intermodal Transit Center
 
CAT will also offer fare-free fixed-route service all day from 5 a.m. Friday, March 16 to 3 a.m. Sunday, March 18.
 
For more information, call Mobility and Parking Services at (912) 651-6470.
 

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s