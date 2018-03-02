CAT announces St. Patrick’s Day shuttle schedule, fares

SAVANNAH, Ga. — Chatham Area Transit will provide St. Patrick’s Day Shuttle Service on March 17.

The Daytime Parade Shuttle will operate from 7 a.m.-4 p.m. with service to and from the following locations. Passengers will pay $5 roundtrip fare to ride:

From the Westside Shopping Center on U.S. 80 in Garden City to the Intermodal Transit Center on Oglethorpe Ave.

From the Island Towne Centre on U.S. 80 on Whitemarsh Island to the intersection of Price and Oglethorpe Ave.

From the Savannah Mall to the Intermodal Transit Center

CAT will also offer fare-free fixed-route service all day from 5 a.m. Friday, March 16 to 3 a.m. Sunday, March 18.

For more information, call Mobility and Parking Services at (912) 651-6470.