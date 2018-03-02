UPDATE: 2 people dead in Michigan school shooting; students urged to take shelter

MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. (AP) – The Latest on a shooting at Central Michigan University (all times local):

10:50 a.m.

Police say two people who aren’t students have been fatally shot at a residence hall at Central Michigan University.

The school says police believe the Friday morning shooting “started from a domestic situation.” Investigators are searching for a 19-year-old suspect who is considered to be armed and dangerous.

The school is urging students to take shelter. It also says no other injuries have been reported.

The school posted an alert around 9:30 a.m. on its Facebook page about shots being fired at Campbell Hall. An automated phone message from the school also was sent to students. The shooting occurred on the last day of classes before spring break.

Central Michigan University has about 23,000 students in Mount Pleasant, which is about 70 miles (112.6 kilometers) north of Lansing.