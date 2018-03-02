Armed officer in every South Carolina school could cost $60M

Photo: National Education Assoc.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) – It could cost up to $60 million to put a trained, armed police officer in every South Carolina elementary, middle and high school.

The state Education Department told The State newspaper that 607 of the state’s 1,195 public schools currently have a police officer.

The agency says the cost of hiring and training an officer the first year is about $110,000, leading to up to a price tag that could be $60 million.

Gov. Henry McMaster said Thursday at a school safety summit that he wants an armed officer in every school before he would consider arming teachers.

McMaster put $5 million in his budget plan for lawmakers before a Florida school shooting that killed 17 people and said Thursday he is willing to spend more if needed.

Information from: The State, http://www.thestate.com

