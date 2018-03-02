92-year-old proves you’re never too old to dance

PIERRE, S.D. (NBC News) — A 92-year-old woman in South Dakota proves that you’re never too old to try something new.

Helene Miller started going to a fitness center to improve her strength and balance.

One day, her trainer decided to spice things up.

The result? Pure joy.

“I’m worn out from being so happy,” Miller said.

To keep her light shining, she’s been exercising three days a week for the last two years with her trainer, Elizabeth Zanin.

“The thing about it is that you have to continue, you have to decide that that’s what you want to do,” Miller explained.

Not bad for a woman who’s turning 93 in November.

A few weeks back, trainer Elizabeth Zanin decided to change up the workout routine.

Miller loves music, so the two started dancing and had a blast.

Zanin says attitude is just as important as exercise: “Because if she feels good here and here, she can be 100% physical you know and she can do anything.”

Miller says she can feel a difference and loves moving and grooving to the beat.

She’s proof that age is just a number — and this is a number she loves to perform.

Zanin’s daughter posted a video online of the two dancing.

It went viral and has about ten million views.