Weather Wise Kids: Red Cedar Elementary

This week we have several Weather Wise Kids. Back in October I visited Red Cedar Elementary School in Bluffton to talk severe weather. The fourth grade students completed the projects just a few weeks ago. You can see samples of the projects in the video above.

The fourth graders were learning about how meteorologists prepare the community for extreme weather. After my trip the students spent several weeks creating Public Service Announcements on a weather topic of their choice.

The goal of the project was to communicate information about severe weather and explain steps humans can take to reduce the impact of severe weather. The students got to choose between hurricanes, tornadoes, thunderstorms, and blizzards. The students researched their topic, wrote a script, and then created the announcement. The group roles included, director, meteorologist, technician, and script writer. I was asked to help judge the projects. Each group did amazing! We certainly have a few future meteorologist’s coming out of the Lowcountry.