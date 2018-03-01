Video: Georgia scout sells thousands of cookies after ‘Redbone’ parody video with dad goes viral

DULUTH, Ga. (WFLA) – A 6-year-old Georgia girl has sold thousands of boxes of Girl Scout cookies after a video she made with her dad went viral. According to the pair, the video has more than 2.2 million Facebook views.

CLICK HERE TO SEE THE VIDEO.

The video shows Duluth, Georgia father Seymore Harrison Jr. in his car with his daughter Charity Joy in the back seat.

The pair sing a song about Girl Scout cookies. Charity Joy is wearing her Girl Scout uniform and snapping her fingers to the music.

“Samoas are coconut cookies with caramel. You wanna get them now cuz they’re gonna sell,” the two croon as Childish Gambino’s “Redbone” plays in the background and dad holds up a box of Samoas.

The video is called “Girl Scout Cookies Charity Joy Ft. Daddy Mo.”