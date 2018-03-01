Suspect arrested in Georgia Southern University terror threat identified

By Published: Updated:

Statesboro (WSAV) – Authorities have released the name of the person they say made terroristic threats against Georgia Southern University’s Statesboro Campus.

We’re told 20-year-old Emmanuel Pham, a current student at Georgia Southern, was arrested Wednesday afternoon by the university’s Department of Public Safety.

The department received the notification of a possible threat earlier Wednesday and determined it not to be credible.

He is being held at the Bulloch County jail facing charges of terroristic threats and acts.

