Savannah students, parents concerned over two school threats in 24 hours

Savannah — (WSAV)

There are heightened fears about security at a place where students should feel safe.

In the past week, there have been threats directed at five local schools. Thursday, officials in Savannah-Chatham County say a middle school student was found with a gun.

A staff member at Hubert Middle found a student with a gun. Police immediately placed the school on lockdown. No other weapons were found and school leaders can’t say how the student was disciplined or if the student was arrested because of federal privacy laws.

Just 24 hours before, police responded to a threat at New Hampstead High School. Someone found a message on the bathroom wall that said “Tomorrow is the day” with today’s date.

“The campus police were immediately notified, they began investigating and they decided to be on campus this morning to search the entire school before school began,” says Sheila Blanco, with Savannah-Chatham County Public Schools.

Blanco says the students went through medal detectors before they were allowed back into the building.

Cole Barfield, a senior, didn’t show up for class because of the threat.

“A lot of my friends didn’t get to school today because we’re so unsure, you never know what’s gonna happen in class, you never know, especially at New Hampstead,” says Barfield.

Barfield says school leaders in Savannah are unprepared.

“I think that New Hamstead has 1300 students. We have one police officer. How’s that officer going to be in an area in the amount of time that we would need him to be if something were to happen?” he says.

“That’s his belief, I can’t do anything to counter that except to say that we remain vigilant, our schools and our campus police have put in every security measure at every school we have,” says Blanco.

News 3 wanted to find out how easy it would be to get into a school such as New Hampstead. We walked through an unlocked door, but was immediately stopped by a school resource officer.