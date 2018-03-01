Our Hometown: ‘Soup It Up for Loop It Up’ fundraiser to benefit area children and families

It’s one of the most delicious benefits in town.

This weekend, Loop It Up Savannah will host, ‘Soup It Up for Loop It Up II: The Second Serving.”

The event is the organization’s signature fundraiser– where local chefs compete for the title of the ‘Golden Soup Bowl’ while generously raising money to support local programming for young people and services to families.

The benefit gets underway at 7 pm Saturday, March 3, at Ghost Coast Distillery on Indian Street.

For ticket information, visit:

The Soup It Up for Loop It Up Event Page on Facebook or call:

(912) 660-2812