Middle school lockdown; gun confiscated

Savannah, GA (WSAV)- Staff members at Hubert Middle School learned of gun brought to school by a student Thursday morning. A spokesperson for the Savannah Chatham County School System says, the gun was confiscated quickly, and the school was searched thoroughly.

Parent’s received this message:

Hello Parents, this message is to notify you of an incident that happened at Hubert Middle School this morning. Today, school staff became aware of a weapon that was brought to school by one of our students. The weapon was immediately located and confiscated. School lockdown protocols were implemented while the campus was thoroughly searched. No other weapons were located and the campus is safe and secure. Please know that our school is no place for weapons. We’d like to remind you to refer to your Student Code of Conduct, Rule 10 regarding weapons at school and we appreciate your support in helping our students understand the importance of our established standards of behavior so we can maintain our safe, caring school campus. We appreciate your support of our school as we take measures to ensure the safety of your children. It is always our top priority.