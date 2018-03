SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The H.V. Jenkins Peer Mediation Team is holding a blood drive in memory of Toraya Jai Garvin. The event takes place on March 2 from 8 a.m.-2 p.m. at Jenkins High School’s auditorium, 1800 East Derenne Ave.

Visitors must schedule an appointments at RedCrossBlood.org and use sponsor code: Toraya. All campus visitors must also sign-in at the main office upon arrival.



For more information, email Gini.Ennis@sccpss.com.