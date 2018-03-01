Garrison middle school chorus heads to Carnegie Hall

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Esther F. Garrison School for the Arts middle school chorus, Garrison Voices, was selected to participate in the Choirs of America Nationals for top Choirs at Carnegie Hall in New York City. The group of 42 students and Garrison choral music instructor John Tisbert will travel to New York for the event, which runs March 21-24.

During their time at Carnegie Hall, Garrison will present a solo “Spotlight Performance” and perform with a mass chorus comprised of student singers from all over the nation. Additionally, Garrison Voices will perform a world premiere selection, composed specifically for COA Nationals for Top Choirs by Paul Mealor, who composed music for Prince William’s wedding and for Queen Elizabeth II’s Diamond Jubilee.