GA House votes to preserve background check records

ATLANTA (AP) – The Georgia House has passed a measure that proponents say would help keep guns out of the hands of the mentally ill.

Today, when a person is involuntarily hospitalized, a report of that hospitalization is sent to state and federal officials to be used in criminal background checks. Under current Georgia law, those reports are kept on file for five years and then withdrawn from federal agencies and deleted by the state.

The GOP backed measure, which passed the House by a vote of 161-4, would eliminate that automatic removal after five years and allow the records to be preserved.

Republican Rep. Christian Coomer of Cartersville says the measure would bring Georgia in line with every other state in the country.

