Full schedule of St. Patrick’s Day 2018 events, shuttles for Tybee Island

Tybee Island St. Patrick’s Day Schedule:

St. Patrick’s Day festivities on Tybee Island will kick off with their annual Irish Heritage Celebration Parade on March 10 from 3-5 p.m. The family-friendly parade features floats, marchers and musical bands, and families are encouraged to dress in green and celebrate. The fun starts at the Tybee City Hall and proceeds down Butler Avenue to Tybrisa Street and is free and open to the public.

March 11 at 4 p.m.: Tybee Clean Beach Volunteers Beach Sweep at 18th Street. For more info, go to @FightDirtyTybee on Facebook or tybeecleanbeach.com.

March 11 at 7 p.m.: Chloë Agnew and A St. Patrick’s Day Celebration at Tybee Post Theater. Former Celtic Woman Chloë Agnew and Irish tenor Dermot Kiernan bring their tour to Tybee. Tickets are $18. For more information, go to tybeeposttheater.org

March 15 at 7 p.m.: “The Quiet Man” at Tybee Post Theater. In celebration of St. Patrick’s Day week, Tybee Post Theater will screen this lovely Irish love story starring John Wayne in quite a turn from his cowboy routine. Your $10 tickets gets into the film, a glass of wine and a “kiss.”

St. Patrick’s Day Tybee Shuttle Schedule

Old Savannah Tours will have a shuttle service to downtown from Tybee Island to festivities near River Street. The cost of this service will be $15 for a one-way trip or $20 round trip. Cash Only.

Shuttle Schedule:

Friday , March 16

6-11 p.m. Continuous run, shuttle will pick up every 30 minutes from Tybee Island Lighthouse, DeSoto Beach & Ocean Plaza with drop off at Marriott Riverfront. Last return shuttle leaves at 11 p.m. Price $15.00 One Way, $20 Round Trip, cash only.

Saturday, March 17

6 a.m.-2 a.m. Continuous run, shuttle will pick up every 30 minutes from Publix (Whitemarsh Island), Tybee Island Lighthouse, DeSoto Beach Hotel & Ocean Plaza with drop off at Marriott Riverfront near Broad Street. Last return shuttle leaves at 1:45 a.m. Price $15 One Way, $20 Round Trip