Savannah (WSAV) – Attention District 3 neighbors! A chance to ask questions and voice concerns in your community is just a few hours away.

City of Savannah District 3 Alderman John Hall is hosting a town hall meeting tonight. It will be held from 6:30-7:30PM at the Savannah Police Sub-Station in McAlpin Square at 1900 East Victory Drive.

We’re told public safety in Sunset Park, Fernwood/Parkwood and Shell Road neighborhoods will be discussed.