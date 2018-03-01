Dalton Police had past issues with teacher accused of firing gun in classroom

DALTON, GA. (AP) — THE Latest on shots fired at high school in Georgia. (all times local):

10:50 p.m.

Police in the town where a Georgia teacher is accused of firing a gunshot in a high school classroom say they encountered him twice before exhibiting odd behavior.

Dalton police said in a 2016 report that teacher Jesse Randal Davidson walked into the police department and told a rambling story suggesting a murder might have occurred. But police said they weren’t able to verify any of the information. They said Davidson was taken to a hospital “based on him thinking about hurting himself.”

Police said in another report last year that officers found Davidson during a school day sitting on a street curb, unresponsive and being held up by two school employees. He was again taken to a hospital.

Both reports were posted late Wednesday by the Chattanooga Times Free Press .

___

6:55 p.m.

Within hours after a teacher fired a gun at a Georgia high school, students took to social media to call for more gun control and deride calls to arm more educators.

Dalton High School student Nathangel Lopez was still huddled in a locker room Wednesday, fearing for his life, when he tweeted at the NRA and President Donald Trump that student cries for gun control are being ignored.

Lopez said he has seen the momentum built by survivors of the Feb. 14 Parkland, Florida, shooting that left 17 dead and he hopes to push it forward.

Junior Chondi Chastain said the idea of arming teachers is absurd. In a post that was retweeted 15,000 times within hours, she wrote, “I dare you to tell me arming teachers will make us safe.” She said she’s hoping to bring about real change.

Police say the teacher was taken into custody after a standoff and no student was in the room when the shot was fired.

___

5 p.m.

A Georgia teacher accused of firing a gun inside his high school classroom is facing six charges, including aggravated assault involving a gun and terroristic threats and acts.

The only injury from the shooting occurred when a student hurt her ankle running during the evacuation of the school.

Whitfield County Jail records show that 53-year-old Jesse Randal Davidson also faces charges of carrying a weapon in a school safety zone and reckless conduct, among others.

The jail records do not indicate whether he has an attorney.