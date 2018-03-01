Community Corner: Annual ‘House of Prom’ to benefit Rape Crisis Center

It’s mission is to provide resources and advocacy to victims of rape and sexual assault– and prevention education to young people and adults.

The Rape Crisis Center of the Coastal Empire has been around for three decades.

The agency has come a long way through the years, but there’s still lots of work to be done.

RCC Executive Director Kesha Gibson Carter joins us with more on what they’re doing and how you can get involved.

Earlier this week, the Rape Crisis Center hosted its 2nd annual Red Velvet Festival and Prom Dress Drive. The agency raised $2,000 and collected dozens of dresses to donate to ‘House of Prom’– a one-day sale of prom dresses and evening gowns that will benefit the Rape Crisis Center.

House of Prom

Saturday, March 3

10 am

Tanger Outlets, Pooler

Donations are still being accepted.

Drop-off Locations:

Kendra Scott – 311 W Broughton St. Kathi Rich – 2515 Abercorn St.