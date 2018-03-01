Clothesline Project raises awareness at Eagle Nation

STATESBORO, GA (WSAV) – Georgia Southern students are speaking out for victims of abuse during Sexual Assault Awareness Week. Many are participating in the Clothesline Project.

“The Clothesline Project is a national campaign to bring awareness to different types of interpersonal violence like sexual assault,” says Dr. Lauren Patterson one of the overseers of the project. “Representing it on a clothesline is a meaningful way of demonstrating how often this is occurring; to bring awareness and really bring to life statistics that you hear about.”

The national statistics are shocking. According to RAINN.org, 11 percent of college students are sexually assaulted or raped and only two out of three sexual assaults are ever reported.

While many shirts contain motivational and moving messages such as It’s Not Your Fault and “You are not alone,” it’s the shirt’s distinct colors that bring a more powerful meaning.

“The pink ones represent rape and sexual assault. The blue ones represent childhood survivors of sexual abuse and the white ones are in memory of someone that died due to domestic violence.”

For Michele Martin, the project gives people a chance to be heard.

“It does a good job of giving survivors a voice,” says Martin. “I hope that it helps them to make them feel like they are not alone and that the problem is much larger than any of us can imagine.”

So what can students do?

“We need to build more prevention efforts and build more awareness,” says Patterson.

Georgia Southern is hosting several assault prevention activities. The annual “Take Back the Night” March will be held on March 1st at 7 p.m. at the bookstore. It will end at Russell Union where victims of sexual assault will share their stories.

The Recreation Activity Center (R.A.C) is offering women’s self-defense courses called R.A.D (Rape Aggression Defense) on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 3 to 7 p.m.