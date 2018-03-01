Benedictine Football Announces Coaching Changes

Story Courtesy Benedictine Athletics

SAVANNAH, Ga. – Benedictine Military School football head coach Danny Britt announced changes to the Cadets’ coaching staff today.

Trevor Coleman will be BC’s offensive coordinator after previously coaching the offensive line.

A.J. DeFilippis will be BC’s assistant offensive coordinator and continue to coach quarterbacks.

Patrick Fogarty will be BC’s offensive line coach after serving as assistant offensive line coach during the 2017 season, his first as a member of Britt’s coaching staff.

“Our system is extremely unique and has been developed the past seven years,” said Britt, whose Benedictine teams won GHSA Class AA state championships in 2016 and 2014. “We want to keep that continuity. Trevor has been training for this the past four years and has done a great job as the offensive line assistant under Ken Cooper, and last year as offensive line coach, so he will do a great job in the run game.”

Benedictine’s Cooper passed away May 30, 2017, at age 80. He spent 12 years coaching the Cadets’ offensive line and also served as assistant head coach upon Britt’s arrival at Benedictine. The 2017 season was Britt’s seventh as the Cadets’ head coach.

Coleman, a graduate of Georgia Southern University, was an assistant coach for three years at South Effingham High School before being hired at Benedictine in 2012.

DeFilippis, a 2008 graduate of Benedictine, played football for Savannah State University from 2008-12. He was the Tigers’ quarterback. DeFilippis, also a former BC quarterback, joined Britt’s coaching staff in 2014.

“Coach DeFilippis, we felt it was important to give him a role as assistant offensive coordinator because of his expertise in the passing game,” Britt said. “He will be a great asset to Coach Coleman in play calling.”

Fogarty, a 2012 graduate of Benedictine, played football for Stetson University from 2012-16 and was the Hatters’ team captain for two years. Last season was his first as a BC assistant.

“Patrick is a good young coach, a natural,” Britt said of Fogarty, who was coached by Cooper as a Benedictine offensive lineman. “He will follow Coach Cooper’s brand of line play, making them very tough and disciplined.”