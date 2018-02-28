VIDEO: Savannah dad & 3-year-old rapper gaining viral attention

By Published: Updated:

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — One Savannah mom says it’s never a dull moment with her rapping father and son duo.

Stephanie Aiken-Cummings shared a video of ‘Big Aaron’ and ‘Lil Aaron’ performing a rap for the family this week.

Aaron, who is the Pastor of St. Luke Baptist Church, mentions McDonald’s and mac ‘n’ cheese…

And once it’s Aaron Jr.’s turn to rap a verse, it’s a little harder to understand (granted, he’s only 3).

The passionate performance is being shared across social media with thousands of views and likes.

But the ‘Cummings Crew’ video was shared with a simple message — to brighten your day just a little.

