UPDATE: Richmond Hill Police, FBI make arrest in threat made at high school

RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WSAV) — On Monday, a threat was found at Richmond Hill High School indicating a possible attack would happen at the school on Feb. 28. According to reports, Bryan County School officials and police were taking the threat seriously.

According to Richmond Hill Police, the investigation led to an arrest on Feb. 27.

The police posted this message on their Facebook page:

RHPD detectives along with the FBI worked diligently through the night following leads that we received from many sources. As a result, an arrest was made last night in relation to the situation at RHHS. The investigation is still ongoing and resources will continue to be allocated to the schools. RHPD staff is remaining in contact with school administrators and will continue to do so. This investigation is fluid and there are many tasks that we are conducting. We understand everyone’s concern for the safety of our children and the security of our schools and we appreciate everyone’s patience.

There is no word yet on the ID of the suspect.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact RHPD at 912-756-3712.