Trump: Calif wall section not built until ‘whole wall’ OK’d

The Associated Press Published:
FILE - This Oct. 26, 2017 file photo shows prototypes of border walls in San Diego. A federal judge in San Diego who was taunted by Donald Trump during the presidential campaign has sided with the president on a challenge to building a border wall with Mexico. U.S. District Judge Gonzalo Curiel on Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2018 rejected arguments by the state of California and advocacy groups that the administration overreached by waiving laws requiring environmental and other reviews before construction could begin. (AP Photo/Elliott Spagat, File)

WASHINGTON (AP) – President Donald Trump is hailing a legal victory for his promised border wall, but says sections in California will not built “until the whole Wall is approved.”

Trump tweeted Wednesday: “I have decided that sections of the Wall that California wants built NOW will not be built until the whole Wall is approved. Big victory yesterday with ruling from the courts that allows us to proceed. OUR COUNTRY MUST HAVE BORDER SECURITY!”

The White House did not immediately answer questions about the tweet.

The border wall with Mexico was one of Trump’s central campaign promises. On Tuesday, a federal judge sided with the president on a challenge to building the wall.

But Congress has yet to fund the wall and Trump’s demands that Mexico pay for it have gone nowhere.

