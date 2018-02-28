Students seek to bring “March For Our Lives” to Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Two weeks after a gunman opened fire and killed 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, students resumed class. Many were going back to school having lost friends, teammates, and family members.

Their lives are forever changed.

Across the globe, thousands are coming together with the battle cries of, “Enough Is enough” and #NeverAgain.

For many, their passion to end school shootings are culminating on March 24 through the “March For Our Lives,” a student organized march with a plea to end mass shootings, especially in schools.

“For there to be so many school shootings and mass shooting in general in a first world country, a country so great as America, is kinda ridiculous,” SCAD Freshman Devyn Bauer said.” I think students shouldn’t be afraid to get an education in a country that’s as great as ours.”

Bauer, 18, and fellow freshman classmate Kylie Ruffino, 19, decided to bring the march and its mission to Savannah.

City permit allowing, they along with hundreds of others are expected to march in Savannah on March 24th joining the more than 175 similar marches around the world on that day.

“I think that the great thing about this movement know is after Florida, people have decided to say, ‘Enough is enough,'” Ruffino said. “I’m really excited to show our moral and our strength to fight for something we believe in.”

The two women told News 3 they are marching for what they call ,”common sense gun laws,” including increased background check, raising the age to purchase certain fire-arms, and banning semi-automatic and automatic assault style rifles.

“It was designed for the military and it should stay in the military. No civilian needs an assault rifle and the saying that, ‘It’s my right to have an assault rifle if I want an assault rifle.’ It is, but also it’s the right of the students and civilians to go to church, to go to school, to go to concerts without the fear of being murdered,” Bauer said.

Bauer identifies as an activist and says this isn’t her first march she’s helped plan but says she isn’t receiving external funding from other groups or political leaders to organize the event. To them, it’s a movement started by students for students.

“But even the people that we’re talking to very much have said, ‘This is your movement,” Ruffino said.

The women say the march is open to the general public, regardless of political party, including if individuals don’t see eye-to-eye with all the platform demands. Even so, the women have a strong message for those in power in Atlanta and Washington D.C..

“If we’re not going to achieve what we need which is this common sense gun legislation and the banning of these semi-automatic rifles, we can vote these people out,” Bauer said. ‘It’s literally that simple.”

The women say the march will start on March 24th at 1:00 p.m. at Wright Sqaure and end at Forsyth Park where a rally will take place. There people can learn more about March For Our Lives, register to vote, and write to lawmakers.