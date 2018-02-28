Step Afrika! comes to GSU for Black History Month celebration

STATESBORO, GA (WSAV) – Georgia Southern is celebrating Black History Month with a little rhythm.

They’ve asked Step Afrika!, one of the longest running professional step dance groups, to show students and the Statesboro community about the evolution of dance from different African cultures.

According to Georgia Southern’s Multicultural Affairs Director Takeshia Brown, campus leaders wanted to bring the history of different African cultures to students in a very unique way.

“As a department, we were just kind of brainstorming about some different things that we wanted to do this year,” says Brown. “So having an entertaining, yet educational, way to learn and explore the cultures through dancing, story telling, we felt it would be really cool for our students to take part in.”

So what is stepping?

“Stepping is a highly energetic polyrhythmic dance form created by African American fraternities and sororities in the early 1900’s,” says Step Afrika! dancer Manny Chacon. “It’s a lot of body percussion from using our hands, our bodies, our feet and our voices to make noise and music.”

It’s from the noise and music which performers entertain the crowd with dance offs, stories, and jokes. They also bring audience members on stage to learn how to step, plus be a part of the show. Their goal is to bring everyone together—as one community.

“It’s a fully interactive show. We are asking questions to the crowd. It’s more than just a performance, it’s a community event.”

Step Afrika! doesn’t just travel across the nation, they travel all over the world. Their next stop is Barry College in Rome, Georgia.