Singer, actress Patti LaBelle to headline Southern Women’s Show

SAVANNAH, Ga. – The Southern Women’s Show, which returns to Savannah on March 23-25, announced Patti LaBelle, singer, songwriter, actress and entrepreneur, will make a special guest appearance at the SWS’s Fashion Stage on Sunday, March 25 at 1 p.m. The event takes place at Savannah International Trade & Convention Center. Advance tickets are available online at SouthernWomensShow.com. Adults are $8 and youth are $5. You can also purchase tickets at Walgreens stores in Savannah for $7. Tickets at the door at $10 for adults and $5 for youth. Ages 6 and under are free with paying adult. Parking is $5 per vehicle.

Known for her classic rhythm and blues renditions, pop standards and spiritual sonnets, the soulful songbird has taken her tunes to the kitchen where she published five best-selling books and introduced Patti’s Good Life, a successful line of food products that features a variety of sauces, sweet potato pie and cakes. Her success in the kitchen landed her starring in cooking specials on the Cooking Channel and the Food Network.

In addition to Patti’s entertainer and entrepreneurial achievements, she is also an advocate for adoption, foster care, Big Sisters and the United Negro College Fund, among many other initiatives.

And, after being diagnosed with diabetes, Patti became a spokesperson for the American Diabetes Association. She is also the proud spokesperson for Hood Calorie Countdown, a rich and creamy dairy beverage that provides the wholesome nutrition of milk with less sugar and fewer calories and carbohydrates.