Savannah Police seek suspect accused of using stolen credit cards at Target

By Published:

SAVANNAH, Ga – Eastside Precinct detectives are seeking help to identify a woman caught on surveillance footage using stolen credit cards.

According to Savannah Police, officers responded to Planet Fitness on Eisenhower Drive for reports of an entering auto at around 10 p.m. on Feb. 17. The victim reported someone smashed her window and stole multiple items including a bag containing credit cards, social security card, clothing, a laptop and other items. The bag had been left in plain view on the front seat. She estimates she was in the gym about one hour.

Soon after the theft, the cards were used for a fraudulent purchase totaling nearly $2,000 at Target. The subject seen using the card was described as a female dressed in a white Nike shirt with a gray sweater. Her hair was pulled back with a bandanna. She came and left the store in a silver Range Rover. This is the same vehicle seen leaving the gym parking lot.

Anyone with information should contact the Eastside Precinct detectives at 912-898-3252. Information can also be forwarded to CrimeStoppers at (912) 234-2020. Tipsters remain anonymous and may qualify for a cash reward.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s