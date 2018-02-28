Teacher in custody after shots fired at Georgia high school, police say

DALTON, Ga. (NBC News) — A teacher is in custody after a shot was fired inside of a Dalton High School, according to police.

On Wednesday around 11:30 a.m., Dalton City Police tweeted that officers were on the scene of reports of shots fired at the school located about 90 miles north of Atlanta.

It is believed that Jesse Randal Davidson, a social studies teacher and announcer for the high school’s football team, barricaded himself in a classroom.

Students were evacuated to a safe area.

According to Dalton City PD PIO, Bruce Fraizer, Davidson was not allowing students to enter a classroom and forced the door closed.

When a principal attempted to open the door with a key, a shot was fired inside of the classroom.

Police say a handgun has been recovered.

The school was put on lockdown and police advised parents to pick up students at Northwest Trade and Convention Center nearby.

No students were injured except for one female student who suffered an ankle injury while evacuating the building.

“In response to a threat lock down at Dalton High School, students are being relocated to the Northwest Georgia Trade and Convention Center at 2211 Dug Gap Battle Road. Parents and guardians should pick up their students at that location. DO NOT go to Dalton High School.

Dalton Police Department has confirmed that a subject is in custody and no children have been injured. The area has been secured. DPD and Georgia State Patrol are responding.

Student safety is always our first priority. Please be patient with us as we implement our emergency plan in conjunction with the Dalton Police Department.”

The school has 2,000 students, according to its website.

This story is developing. News 3 will bring you further updates.