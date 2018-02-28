Parkland students return to school two weeks after shooting

PARKLAND, Fla. (NBC News) — Students returned to class at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida Wednesday morning, after a mass shooting left 17 people dead exactly two weeks ago.

Hundreds of armed officers from surrounding police departments stand in solidarity as this school’s student body takes the first steps to a new normal on campus.

“This is the best place for everyone to be, with their colleagues, their peers, their friends, so they can work together as we go through this difficult process,” said Broward County Schools Superintendent Robert Runcie.

Difficult does not begin to describe Fred Guttenberg’s grief after losing his daughter Jamie in the shooting, bringing her brother Jesse back to school in a bittersweet moment.

“Coming back to school today is a big first step. We are struggling with what life looks like going forward but we are going to go forward because we still have each other,” said Guttenburg.

A tragic struggle for a family, a community and nation.

Students only came back for a half day Wednesday, a shortened schedule to focus on comfort, not curriculum.