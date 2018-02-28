‘Operation Slumber Party’ focuses on suspects ‘with intent to meet child for sex’ in Georgia

WOODBINE, Ga. — The Camden County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of five people after a three-day, online undercover investigation coordinated by the sheriff’s office, the U.S. Naval Criminal Investigative Services, Georgia Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation’s Child Exploitation and Computer Crimes Unit.

The men arrested were charged with various charges including alleged sexual exploitation of children, alleged criminal attempt enticing a child for indecent purposes and alleged possession of methamphetamine. Additional charges could be added.

According to a report from Camden County deputies, the three-day initiative, known as “Operation Slumber Party,” took several months of planning and focused on suspects who traveled from areas around Camden County with the intent to meet a child for sex.

Along with those agencies who participated in the planning and coordinating of the operation, Columbus Police and the Effingham County Sheriff’s Office also helped in the investigation.

The following were arrested during the operation:

Kenneth James Tennision, 23, from Waynesville, Ga. Charged with alleged sexual exploitation of children.

Brian Robert Gleason, 42, from St. Augustine, Fla. Charged with alleged criminal attempt enticing a minor for indecent purposes.

Travis Lamar Nicholson, 34, from Ovett, Mississippi. Charged with alleged sexual exploitation of children and possession of meth.

Arvy Wesley Peters, Jr., 43, from Brunswick, Ga. Charged with alleged sexual exploitation of children.

Kevin Chad Hardy, 32, from Columbus, Ga. Charged with alleged criminal attempt to commit a felony (child molestation).