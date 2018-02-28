NTSB: Freight crew was on scene during SC train crash

MEG KINNARD Associated Press Published:
Emergency personnel inspect the lead engine of an Amtrak train that was carrying multiple Republican lawmakers that crashed into a garbage truck in Crozet, Va., on Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2018. A chartered train carrying dozens of GOP lawmakers to a Republican policy retreat in West Virginia struck a garbage truck in a rural Virginia town Wednesday. (Zack Wajsgras/The Daily Progress via AP)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) – Federal investigators say the crew of a CSX freight train was still on scene at the time of a deadly South Carolina crash, with an engineer running to safety as a passenger train hurtled down the track toward him.

That detail was among information released Wednesday by the National Transportation Safety Board.

Investigators have said human decision making “likely” played a key role in the Feb. 4 crash near Cayce.

Several weeks ago, the NTSB said a switch was in the wrong position, sending an Amtrak passenger train onto a side track where the CSX freight train was parked.

The Amtrak engineer and conductor died. More than 100 passengers were taken to hospitals.

The final NTSB report isn’t expected for months.

